Fort Bliss' Bulldog Brigade welcomes new commander

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) - The Bulldog Brigade has a new commander.

Colonel Robert E. Magee relinquished command to Colonel Marc Cloutier at Fort Bliss Monday morning.

Col. Magee led the brigade for the past two years, and through one deployment to Kuwait and one NTC rotation.

Col. Cloutier says although he never expected to command this unit, he's looking forward to the opportunity.

"It's an absolute honor, never out of the, never expected it," Cloutier tells KTSM. "(I'm) humbled and got some big shoes to fill with Col. Magee, so looking forward to it, building on what he's built here."