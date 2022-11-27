The Intrepid Spirit Center opens at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss will soon be getting a new center to treat the “invisible wounds” that many service members incur — traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund and Fort Bliss’ William Beaumont Army Medical Center will break ground Thursday, Dec. 1 on a new Intrepid Spirit Center.

The Fort Bliss center is projected to cost $13 million to construct. It will be equipped with the latest in brain technology and treatment facilities and will encompass 25,0000 square feet.

This will be the final facility out of 10 centers being built by the IFHF and located at military bases around the country. IFHF is a nonprofit organization and a national leader in supporting men and women of the U.S. armed forces and their families.

Currently, Intrepid Spirit Centers are located at: Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; Camp Pendleton, California; Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; and Fort Carson, Colo.

