EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – William Beaumont Army Medical Center is getting a new commanding officer.

The Army hospital at Fort Bliss will have a change of command at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at 18511 Highlander Medics St.

Col. Brett Venable has served as the commanding officer at William Beaumont Army Medical Center for the past two years. He will be relinquishing command on Thursday, June 15. Photo courtesy of WBAMC

The incoming commander is Col. Lee C. Freeman, an Indiana native and graduate of Virginia Military Institute.

Prior to assuming command of WBAMC, he served as the deputy commanding officer for the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.

The outgoing commander, Col. Brett H. Venable, will be heading to Joint Base San Antonio to become the chief of staff for Medical Readiness Command, West.

A news release issued by the Army hospital listed several achievements during Venable’s two-year tenure at Beaumont – guiding the hospital from being under the Department of the Army to the Defense Health Agency, navigating a water advisory crisis and maintaining hospital services during a 30-day water advisory last year and cutting pharmacy waiting times from 90 minutes to 15.