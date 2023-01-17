EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After two years COVID-19 restrictions and limited access, Fort Bliss announced that its public health order has been rescinded and the Army post is back reopened to the public.

That means veterans, community members and visitors can explore the recreational facilities, shopping venues and upcoming events at Fort Bliss.

Interested people no longer need to be sponsored by a service member. Instead, you can stop by a Visitors Control Center to present a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or state I.D. and request a visitor’s pass.

There are two pass locations; the Buffalo Soldier Visitors Control Center is located at building 5400, and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The second pass location is the Chaffee Visitors Control Center, building 2616, and is open Monday through Friday, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Patrons who obtain a cleared background check will receive a community access pass valid for up to three years and are allowed to escort visitors under the age of 18 riding in the same vehicle. The pass will be tied to the visitor’s Real ID card and rechecked upon entry to the installation; for additional information on installation access requirements and gate hours, click here.

Future events will be posted on the official U.S. Army Fort Bliss page and the Fort Bliss MWR page via Facebook. Interested parties are encouraged to “follow” these pages or check in regularly via social media to stay informed and connected.

January and February Key Events include:

Fort Bliss Annual Half Marathon

Date/Time: Jan. 28, at 7:30 a.m.

Location: The Warrior Zone at 21171 Medic Ave.

Lucha Libre Wrestling Entertainment

Date/Time: Feb. 10, at 5 p.m.

Location: PFC Stout Gym at 2930 Cassidy Road

Valentine’s Day Golf Tournament

Date/Time: Feb. 11, at 8:30 a.m.

Location: Underwood Golf Complex at 3200 Coe Ave.

Truck Town at Freedom Crossing

Date/Time: Feb. 18, at Noon

Location: Freedom Crossing Parking Lot at 1611 Haan Road

Many events offer free admission; however, some may require you to register ahead and pay a nominal fee. View a complete list of upcoming activities and details by clicking here.