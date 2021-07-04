Fort Bliss 50 gun salute to the union

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Cannons could be heard going off at Fort Bliss this 4th of July, part of the traditional 50 gun salute to the union.

The Commanding General at Fort Bliss telling KTSM 9 News that each canon represents one of the 50 states and its entry into the union.

“The salute to the nation is a traditional ceremony, I think every installation around the world does something similar typically at noon and it is a salute to the 50 states,” said Major General Sean C. Bernabe the Commanding General at Fort Bliss.

While the ceremony is celebrating the nation’s 245th anniversary, Bernabe adds that it is also celebrating the role the Army has had in defending the nation’s freedom.

“Our army is one year older than the nation our army celebrated its 246 birthday this year our army has been integral to protecting our freedom and those ideals our founding fathers put forth in 1776 so we’re celebrating all of that today,” said Bernarbe.

