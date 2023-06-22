EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP star defensive back Quintin Demps played 10 seasons in the NFL. Now, he’s giving back to the El Paso community.

Demps held the second annual Quintin Demps Foundation Scholarship Fundraiser at TopGolf on Thursday night in El Paso to raise money for student scholarships.

He told KTSM that the foundation made around $4,000 in donations in its first year in 2022. He said he was hoping to up that to over $5,000 in the second year.

“We are gung-ho on education. We want to make sure that kids learn. It’s so important to us. Our whole thing is to get kids some scholarship money,” Demps said.

Demps is entering his first year as the head football coach at Judson University, an NAIA school outside of Chicago.