EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- In our Borderland Spotlight, we are shining a light on a local football standout. He is not only a high school and UTEP football star, but someone now calling the shots in the NFL.

Robert Rodriguez recently joined the Arizona Cardinals as the new outside linebacker’s coach. He has also coached for the Minnesota Vikings and ASU.

He spoke exclusively with KTSM anchors Brenda Medina and Trevor Thompson about his new role and advice for other aspiring NFL athletes and Coaches.

“Follow your passion. No matter what you do, you’re going to go through hard times your passion is going to get you through it and then surround yourself with people that you love and believe in you,” Rodriguez said. “Because you’ve got to listen to the one person that tells you, you can do it and ignore the 100 people that say you can’t.”