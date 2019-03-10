Former University of Texas at Austin President Bill Powers dies

Courtesy University of Texas at Austin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The former University of Texas at Austin President Bill Powers has died, according to a press release by current UT President Gregory Fenves.

Powers served as the Longhorns' President from 2006-2016 through a period of momentous change at the University. During his tenure, Powers brought the launch of the Dell Medical School and helped increase the university's four-year graduation rate to 70 percent.

According to The Texas Tribune, Powers passed away Sunday morning from "complications from a fall several months earlier" and from a rare muscle disorder.

"As a professor of law and freshman seminar instructor, Bill was an inspiration to four decades of students who were challenged and made better by him," Fenves said in a statement to the UT campus community and alumni. "Bill often said his most important title at the university was Teacher. He never stopped teaching."

No other details regarding Powers' death were immediately available.