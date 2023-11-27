EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former state Rep. Norma Chavez is officially a candidate for House District 77.

She filed to run at the El Paso County Democratic Headquarters on Monday, Nov. 27.

Chavez had served in the Texas House of Representatives from 1997 to 2011.

“I have a 5-point platform: taxpayers first, infrastructure roads and highways investment, increasing public safety funding for training and mental health, veteran services, and elder care reform,” Chavez said in an announcement sent to KTSM.

Chavez joins El Paso city Rep. Alexsandra Annello and former County Commissioner Vince Perez in the field. They are running to succeed Rep. Lina Ortega who is not running re-election.

Chavez has been endorsed by the El Paso County Sheriff Officer’s Association (EPCSOA), the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association (EPMPOA), and Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas (CLEAT), according to a news release sent out by her campaign.