EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of its former employees.

Edward Bundton, 70, died at his home in El Paso on Monday, Oct. 23.

He had worked for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office from 2011 until retiring in 2019.

He has served as a range master for EPSCO.

Here is the statement sent out by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office:

“It is with deep regret to announce Edward Bundton’s demise at 70, which occurred at his residence in El Paso, TX, on Monday, October 23, 2023. Edward was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Ira Bunton and Amelia Spoonhouer.

“He devoted his life to safeguarding others, fulfilling his duties as a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy and serving as a range master at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, where he commenced employment in March 2011.

“He held the position of Range Master at the Region VIII Training Academy, overseeing the Office’s Firearms Training and Qualifications. With a tenure of 20 years in Law Enforcement, he concluded his career with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after serving for 16 ½ years. Mr. Bundton has fulfilled various roles during his time, including that of a Field Training Officer, Custody Division Line Supervisor, and former member of the Special Enforcement Bureau – Special Weapons Team (SWAT). Moreover, he was assigned to the Weapons Training Unit – Laser Village within the Advanced Officer Training Bureau.”

Bundton was also certified as a law-enforcement instructor in numerous subject areas.