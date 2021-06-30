Former President Trump and Governor Abbott arrive at border on Wednesday

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a border security briefing in Weslaco June 30, 2021. Former President Donald Trump joined the briefing along with other Texas leaders. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former President Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott visited the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

The Rio Grande Valley is more than 700 miles away from El Paso.

Abbott tweeted: “Welcome to the Lone Star State, President Trump! Join us LIVE for a briefing on how Texas is solving the ongoing crisis at our southern border.”

Earlier today, Abbott posting on his Twitter account that former President Trump will join him in the Valley and there will be a livestream at 12 p.m. on Facebook.

