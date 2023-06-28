LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) — Two former New Mexico State players, Shakiru Odunewu, Deuce Benjamin and Deuce’s father, William Benjamin will be receiving a total of $8 million after the recent lawsuit against two of their former coaches and three former teammates was settled on Tuesday, June 27.

KTSM has obtained court documents that show the Benjamin family will be receiving $4,125,000 and former New Mexico state player Odunewu will be receiving $3,875,000, with the NMSU Board of Regents being listed as the defendants in the settlement. Court documents also show the settlement must be paid out to the plaintiffs by July 31.

As KTSM has previously reported, the lawsuits were initially filed in April against New Mexico State University’s Board of Regents, former head coach Greg Heiar, associate head coach Dominique Taylor, former NMSU players Kim Aiken Jr., Doctor Bradley, and Deshawndre Washington.

Per the terms of the settlement, the three players and two coaches accused in the lawsuit, “agreed to settle the matter without admitting or conceding liability as to any matter at issue and Plaintiffs agree to release the Defendant and dismiss the complaint with prejudice.”

The lawsuit made multiple allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and hazing against the three players that occurred from July 2022 until February 2023. It also alleged that Heiar and Taylor were made aware of the allegations as early as Nov. 12, 2022, and did nothing to stop them from taking place and did not report them to the proper authorities.

However, the case was settled Tuesday and the claims in the lawsuit against the five men were “dismissed with prejudice”, which means the defendants cannot be sued under the same circumstances again, according to court records.

The New Mexico Risk Management Division will cover the $8 million cost of the settlement payouts. According to the Division’s website it, “was created by the NM Legislature to protect and conserve the state’s human and physical resources and financial assets. RMD provides multi-line insurance coverage programs, employee health benefits programs, loss prevention and control initiatives, dispute prevention and resolution services, and legal defense for the State of New Mexico.”

Government entities, including institutions of higher education pay into a pool of funds put together by the Risk Management Division that are then available as a form of insurance for the state institutions.

The full settlement with the Benjamin family can be found here. The settlement with Odunewu can be found here.