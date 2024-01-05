EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former New Mexico state Sen. Mary Jane Garcia, who represented the Las Cruces area for more than two decades in the Roundhouse, has died, according to a social media post by Dona Ana County government.

She was 87, according to an online biography. Garcia, a Democrat from Dona Ana, New Mexico, represented the Las Cruces area in the state Senate from 1988 to 2012.

Garcia is related to the original founders that settled Doña Ana village around 1840, according to the biography.

Here is a statement that Dona Ana County government posted on its Facebook page on behalf of Garcia’s family.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of former State Senator Mary Jane Garcia, who represented New Mexico District 36 in the state Senate for 24 years, including service as Majority Whip.

“As a state senator, former Senator Garcia fought for the protection of children and families, introducing and passing Megan’s Law, the Deadly Child Abuse Act, the Family Violence Act, and the Missing Children’s Act. Her community service extended across many areas of advocacy to include at-risk youth programs, animal rights, border health issues, education, historic preservation projects, human trafficking, subdivision, and welfare reform.

“Former Senator Garcia dedicated her life to public service, tirelessly working to improve the lives of Doña Ana County residents. She was known for her volunteerism and took pride in the time she worked with a private contractor in Saigon as a part of what is known as the largest military construction project in history and serving with the Red Cross during the Vietnam War from 1966-1972.

“New Mexico has lost one of its great public servants in Mary Jane Garcia,” state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, who is the current state senator representing Garcia’s former district. “Mary Jane was a leader who fiercely advocated for and passed legislation on important issues in New Mexico including human rights and animal welfare. She was also a tremendous cultural and historic preservationist who worked for decades to preserve the history of her beloved community, the Village of Doña Ana, and cared deeply for her constituents.”

“Doña Ana County has lost a dedicated public servant and businesswoman who was co-owner and manager of Billy the Kid’s Gift Shop in Mesilla and Victoria’s Lounge in Las Cruces. Former Senator Mary Jane Garcia’s legacy will forever be etched in the fabric of our community. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family, friends and all who loved her during this difficult time.”