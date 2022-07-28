HOUSTON (CW39) — A former NFL player was formally indicted for murdering his girlfriend and moving the body, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Kevin Ware was indicted Thursday for murder and tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski.

“We appreciate everyone who has come forward to provide evidence and aid in our investigation,” said Lacy Johnson, a chief prosecutor in the Major Offenders Division, who is handling the case. “Although this investigation has been going on since Taylor’s disappearance in 2021, the court process is just beginning, and we encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward.”

If convicted of murder, Ware faces the possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

“Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all.”

Pomaski was last seen in April of 2021, at a party in Spring. Her remains were found in Dec. 10, 2021 at a site in north Harris County.

An indictment means that a grand jury, after a review of the evidence, has determined that there is probable cause for a criminal charge. Please remember that a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Harris County District Clerk’s Office is the keeper of court records and is the point of contact for requesting copies of the indictments or other documents.

Ware is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, held for several charges, including a bail violation. He was a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers in 2005.