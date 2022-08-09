EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former Fort Bliss soldier pleaded guilty Monday, Aug. 8, to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Trevor Dylan Lehew, 28, of Plano, Texas, faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 30 years; a federal district court judge will determine the sentence at an undetermined later date.

According to court documents, between November 2014 and December 2015, Lehew repeatedly abused a 6-year-old child sexually at a residence at Fort Bliss.

Lehew was an active-duty soldier stationed at the Army post at the time.

By pleading guilty, Lehew admitted that he knowingly engaged in a sexual act with a child.

At the time of his arrest for this crime, he was serving a Texas state prison sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child involving two children.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

