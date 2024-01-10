EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office employee filed a civil lawsuit against Sheriff Kim Stewart last summer and claimed he suffered from retaliation after refusing to go along with illegal conduct, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Manion Paul Long filed the civil lawsuit against Stewart, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office (DASO), County Manager Fernando Macias and Dona Ana County in early July 2023.

Long was an employee of DASO for 22 years and eventually held the title of captain. He put up his notice to retire in July 2021.

Court documents state Long suffered retaliation after reporting and refusing to go along with illegal or improper conduct on the behalf of the defendants.

Court documents state Stewart retaliated against Long by locking him out of the DASO building, cutting off access to his computer and work phone along with other retaliation tactics.

The lawsuit claims the Sheriff’s Office, Dona Ana County, and Macias allowed Stewart to discharge Long due to him refusing to violate state law or participate in corrupt behavior.

The lawsuit also claims the defendants retaliated against Long by “taking away his promotion and effectively discharged him from his duties.”

The lawsuit also claims there were Whistleblower Protection Act violations.

Long is seeking actual and compensatory damages, including double lost back-pay and future lost pay, as well as equitable remedies that include a future positive employment reference from the department.