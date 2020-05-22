Former El Pasoan to appear on the season 15 premiere episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former El Pasoan and impressionist Vincent Marcus,33, will appear on the season 15 premiere episode of “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday, May 26.

Marcus attended Burges High School and graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso before moving to Los Angeles, California to chase his dream.

Marcus’s journey began by imitating his friends and teachers at Burges High School. Marcus says he was good at picking up other people’s speech cadence, facial movements, etc.

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — Season:15 — Pictured: Vincent Marcus — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

“I started imitating my friends and my teachers and it got me in trouble. But when my teachers would ask me to do the impressions of other teachers and say, ‘That’s funny,’ they gave me the validation I needed that maybe I should do this,” Marcus said.

According to Marcus his strength lies on doing musical, cartoon, and celebrity impressions.

A few years ago, Marcus began putting his impressions of rappers and other celebrities as well as original characters on Vine. However, his popularity really began when he started making impressions of characters from ‘Family Guy’, amongst other celebrities.

Four years ago, Marcus moved to California to pursue his dream of doing voice-over work. And most recently, he decided he was ready to attempt a challenge like competing on a popular entertainment show like “America’s Got Talent.”

“I have been a big fan of America’s Got Talent for a while, my dad and I would always watch the show, and it was always something that was in the back of my mind that I thought I could someday do,” said Marcus.

This year, Marcus decided it was time to step outside of his comfort zone and push himself to the next level.

Marcus can’t reveal how he did on the show but encourages the public to watch the premier show on NBC this upcoming Tuesday.