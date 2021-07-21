Former El Pasoan in critical condition after being shot four times in Tucson

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 20-year-old EMT from Tucson, who grew up in El Paso, is currently fighting for his life after being shot in the head Sunday while waiting to assist with a medical call.



Jacob Dindinger is hospitalized and in extreme critical condition after being shot four times, his family said.



The Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus confirmed on Twitter that Dindinger was ambushed.



According to KVOA, an NBC affiliate in Tucson, Dindinger and his EMT partner were staged at park in Tucson and waiting for an emergency call before the attack. Police identified the armed man as 35-year-old Leslie Scarlett. According to KVOA, two people have died and several others were injured in connection to two related shootings that day.



His Aunt, Cindy Mendoza, spoke with KTSM 9 News and shared that Dindinger was an EMT for only four months. His goal was to eventually become a firefighter.

Jacob Dindinger

“All he wanted to do was help others. Whether it was family, friends, strangers, animals, that was just his character. When he started doing this, he knew right away this was his passion,” Mendoza shared, “He also has a brother who is a firefighter in Los Angeles and wanted to follow his brother’s footsteps. That was a big passion for him to do is to do what his brother was doing as well.”



Dindinger attended Western Hills Elementary school in El Paso. After moving to Tuscon, he would often visit El Paso during his breaks.



The family has seen support from all over the country. That includes EMS agencies from New Orleans, California, New York, and Florida. Local restaurants in Tucson have also shown support by donating food to the family.



Mendoza added if Dindinger survives his severe injuries, he will need years of rehabilitation. The family was also told that he has lost his eyesight and will have many obstacles to overcome in recovery.



“I’ve told him just how important his 20 years in this world have impacted so many people. I’ve told him to just to keep fighting because he’s a light that we don’t want to lose. This world needs it right now. We need a bright light like Jacob,” Mendoza shared.



There’s currently a GoFundMe page created in efforts of raising funds that will be contributed to Dindinger and his family to cover medical expenses, recovery, and rehabilitation.



The family is asking for support and prayers moving forward as Dindinger battles his way to recovery.



