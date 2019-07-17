Former El Paso priest sentenced to prison for sexual assault of young girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former El Paso priest will spend the next 18 in prison and 30 years of probation for sexually assaulting a young girl in the 1990s.

Miguel Luna was found guilty on Monday and was sentenced by the same jury on Tuesday.

During the sentencing phase of the trial on Tuesday, victims shared stories of depression, suicidal thoughts and anxiety following Luna’s assault.

The jury deliberated Luna’s sentence for only a few hours.

One of Luna’s victims, who previously worked with the priest at St. Pius Catholic Church, took the stand on Monday and told the courtroom she was also raped in that same time frame.

The woman told the jury that she and Luna went to Juarez to have dinner and drinks before he dropped her off and allegedly sexually assaulted her in her living room.

The defense argued that the woman seduced Luna. “If she didn’t want that she should have said no before the date,” attorneys said during closing arguments.

The defense also brought former altar server to the stand, who said she never noticed any inappropriate behaviors from Luna.

“I never saw any preferences towards anyone, he was a very open person to everyone,” the woman said.

During closing arguments, prosecutors said Luna used his position in the church to take advantage of unknowing victims.

“The defendant used his position as a priest to abuse her and would use his position to keep her quiet,” attorneys said. “A wolf in sheep’s clothing.”