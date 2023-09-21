EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former El Paso County Commissioner Vince Perez announced his candidacy for Texas House District 77 Thursday, Sept. 21.

Photos by Anthony Pina – KTSM

Perez made the announcement at Tom Lea Park overlooking Downtown El Paso and House District 777.

“As County Commissioner, I had the privilege of representing much of House District 77 and it was an honor to give the people a strong voice in their county government,” said Perez. “We need a leader in HD77 who can bring a fresh perspective, work collaboratively, and someone who adds value to the state delegation as they work to address the pressing needs of our community.”

Perez was born, raised, and educated in House District 77, and effectively represented much of the area during his eight years as County Commissioner. He also served two terms as Chairman of the Transportation Policy Board of the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), according to the press release announcing his candidacy.

During his tenure as Commissioner, he successfully developed key policy initiatives in the areas of criminal justice, budget and fiscal policy, transportation and critical county infrastructure. He is credited with proposing the creation of the County’s 24/7 jail magistrate, the County’s Pre-trial Office, the County Economic Development Department and Economic Impact Fund.

In 2019, Vince successfully petitioned TCEQ to deny the issuance of a permit for a medical waste facility that would have transferred 100,000 pounds of medical waste every day in HD77. It was the first time TCEQ denied a permit for a medical waste facility in Texas.

In July 2016, Commissioner Perez was named the National County Leader of the Year by American City & County Magazine, the first El Pasoan and first Texas County Commissioner to receive the award, for his leadership in public service. He earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. and previously served as a congressional staffer in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In July, State Representative Lina Ortega announced that she would not seek re- election for a 5th term in the Texas House of Representatives. House District 77 covers significant areas inside the city limits of El Paso including the Mission Valley, Central El Paso including downtown, and portions of the Northeast and Westside.