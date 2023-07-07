EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez is in line for a new job.

According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Gonzalez is the finalist for the vacant city manager job in that West Texas city.

The Midland City Council will consider and possibly approve appointing Gonzalez as the new city manager there during its meeting on Tuesday, July 11, according to the Midland newspaper.

Back in February, a divided El Paso City Council voted 5-4 to terminate Gonzalez’s contract.

His last day in office was June 29. He was first hired back in June 2014. Prior to that, he served as city manager for the City of Irving, Texas.