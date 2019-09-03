2019 Eastwood grad, star football player, passes away

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Eddie Cruz, a 2019 graduate of Eastwood High School and a star on the football field for the Troopers, died on Monday near Silver City, New Mexico.
Eastwood football coach Julio Lopez confirmed Cruz’s passing to KTSM on Monday evening.
As of late Monday night, details surrounding Cruz’s death were limited. New Mexico state police were called to Bill Evans Lake north of Silver City around 3 p.m. after Cruz went into the water and disappeared. The State Police Dive Team responded to the incident.
KTSM has reached out to the New Mexico State Police for an official comment but had not heard back as of Monday night.
Cruz was one of the stars of Eastwood’s 2018 district champion football team. The wide receiver’s strong play earned him a spot on the Western New Mexico University football team, where he was a freshman this fall.
Western New Mexico University in Silver City is an NCAA Division II program and has become a pipeline for promising El Paso athletes seeking a college education while continuing their playing career. Their first game is scheduled for Saturday, September 7 at Ottawa-Arizona in Surprise, Arizona.
Cruz’s fellow teammates at WNMU include El Pasoans CJ Beanes (Pebble Hills), Andrew Henderson (Andress), Kaleb Gutierrez (Franklin), Cauy Oropeza (Del Valle), Ivan Moya (Hanks), Jeff Griffin (Andress), Jalen Pickens (Andress), Richard Lara (Montwood), Omar Morales (Del Valle), and Hardet Gonzalez (Pebble Hills).
The Eastwood and El Paso football community came together Monday night to grieve Cruz’s death on social media.
Eastwood is scheduled to travel to play Plano at The Star in Frisco on Thursday night. As KTSM previously reported, the game against Plano was already fraught with some drama after Plano ISD unexpectedly canceled the matchup earlier this month, citing “security concerns.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.