EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former City of Las Cruces employee, Dominic Aragon, 38, was recently held without bond during a pre-trial detention motion in district court on Tuesday, Sept. 26, for 25 counts of criminal sexual abuse, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office for the State of New Mexico.

The DA’s office says Aragon will remain in the Doña Ana County Detention Center awaiting his next court appearance.

As KTSM has previously reported, Aragon was arrested in El Paso on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and is facing nine counts of criminal sexual penetration (injury), 11 counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor (clothed), and six counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor (unclothed), totaling to 25 charges, according to records.

The DA’s office says on Saturday, Aug. 19, Las Cruces Police were called in reference to a “criminal sexual abuse” incident.

During a forensic interview, an individual disclosed several incidences of sexual abuse that started when she was 10 years old. The victim had initially disclosed the abuse to a parent, who called authorities, according to the DA’s office.

According to a spokesperson with the City of Las Cruces, Aragon was hired in August of 2007 and was the digital media manager for the Communications Office.

The spokesperson also said Aragon has not been in the office since Wednesday, Aug. 16 of this year and his termination was effective on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Survivors of sexual violence can call La Piñon Sexual Assault Recovery Services 24 Crisis Hotline at 575-526-3437 for free and confidential services. La Piñon offers crisis intervention, sexual assault nurse examiners and outpatient counseling.