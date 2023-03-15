ROSWELL, New Mexico (KTSM)- Former Chaves County Sherrif’s Deputy James E. Johnson was found guilty Tuesday for five felony counts of receiving public money for services not rendered.

Back in 2021, an internal affairs investigation was conducted and revealed that Johnson submitted multiple false timesheets, receiving payment for overtime hours he did not work.

The investigation also revealed that a GPS unit in Johnson’s patrol unit contradicted the hours that Johnson reported on his timesheet. The GPS also showed that Johnson took an unauthorized trip to Las Cruces in his patrol unit on at least one occasion.

Johnson testified at trial and admitted to the repeated inaccuracies on his time sheets.

The sentencing hearing will take place on May 2, where Johnson could be convicted up to 7.5 years in prison as the charges.