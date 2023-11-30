EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former teacher from Chapin High School was sentenced to more than three years in prison for access with intent to view a visual depiction involving the sexual exploitation of a prepubescent minor, according to the United States Attorney’s Office from the Western District of Texas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Orlando Solis, 47, was communicating over the social messaging platform “Whisper,” with a user who identified herself as a 13-year-old girl.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, Solis was actually communicating with an undercover agent from the Army Criminal Investigations Division.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the conversations were often “sexual in nature,” with Solis sending links to pornography sites, describing sexual acts he wanted to engage in, and sending graphic photos of himself. He also shared that he had a “hidden” folder on his phone for pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a forensic examination was done on Solis’ cellphone which revealed child sexual abuse material depicting minors as young as five or six years old.

As KTSM has previously reported, Solis was listed on the El Paso Independent School District website as a math teacher and was arrested by the FBI after an investigation was done by El Paso’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. Solis was also a Chapin robotics club adviser.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit initiated the investigation and referred the matter to the FBI which led to Solis’ arrest.

Solis was arrested on Feb. 2, and pled guilty on July 25 of this year.