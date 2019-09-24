Former boxer guilty of intoxication manslaughter sentenced to prison

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The former boxer who killed three people in 2014 when he drunkenly crashed into their car has been sentenced to prison.

Joel Garcia was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter on Friday and sentenced to 16 and a half years per count on Tuesday afternoon.

Garcia caused the fiery car crash that killed Joshua and Isaiah Deal and Shannon Del Rio on Christmas Eve 2014.

It is yet to be decided if the sentences will run concurrently or not.

The state said the case was an effect of the choices made by Garcia that Christmas Eve night in 2014 and the consequences must now be dealt with.

The state told jurors they proved beyond reasonable doubt Garcia had been intoxicated while driving when the crash happened, through the witness testimony from cocktail waitresses and witnesses and the scene that night.

The state said Garcia was driving at 102 mph that night right when the crash happened, ran a red light and said this was due to alcohol impairing him.