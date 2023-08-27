EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – NEEP Collective’s Patio Bar and Food Truck Park, which is billing itself as “a vibrant addition to the city’s culinary and entertainment scene,” hosted a grand opening weekend from Friday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 27 in Northeast El Paso.

Photos courtesy of NEEP Collective’s Patio Bar and Food Truck Park

The collective said the establishment, which is located at 8144 Dyer St., is set to “redefine social gatherings with a unique blend of delectable cuisine, refreshing drinks and an unforgettable ambience.”

Local favorites like Skinny’s BBQ, SURE-O, Los Traviesos, Moncheese, EL G-Fe, Glia’s Coffee Co. and so many more will be featured to provide visitors with the rich diversity of the city’s food culture.

“We are thrilled to introduce a fresh concept that combines exceptional food, ice-cold drinks on tap, vibrant entertainment, and a welcoming atmosphere,” said Jo Luna, founder of NEEP Collective. “We’re bringing the eclectic, lively atmosphere of other major cities right to our doorstep, providing a space where friends, families, and even furry companions can bask in the joys of good food, great drinks, and even better company. Our mission is to provide a family-friendly space until 9 p.m., and a 21-and-over haven after 9, ensuring that everyone can find their perfect vibe here.”

The grand opening weekend included the following events:

Friday, Aug. 25

Nostalgia Night with Dj Swell at 8 p.m.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

Vendor Market from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Live tunes by Vybez Band at 7 p.m.

Brunch Party at 11 a.m. with $5 mimosas and red beer, $10 cocktail flights.

“We’re not just introducing a new venue; We’re creating an environment where friends and families can come together, celebrate life and create cherished memories,” said Luna.

In addition, the establishment embraces the pet-friendly culture as it’s becoming increasingly popular.

“We want to make sure everyone feels welcome, including our four-legged friends,” Luna said. “Our vision includes regular partnerships with local animal rescues and organizations, ensuring that we support the community that supports us.”