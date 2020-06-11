Food home delivery services for seniors offered by El Pasoans Fighting Hunger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many seniors across the nation are suffering from food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the El Pasoans Fighting Food Bank (EPFH) has implemented a home delivery program to help address this issue.

EPFH has launched a pilot program for at home delivery to seniors, disabled persons with a mobility barrier, and those who are quarantined due to diagnosis or pending diagnosis of COVID-19.

According to a release, EPFH has a partnership with Lyft. The program has the capacity to provide food assistance to 1,000 seniors and other individuals who are at home due to self-quarantines or mobility issues.

The delivery process is completely contactless according to the program organizers. The delivery driver will notify the participant when they are on their way, and will call them once again when their food box is left at their front door.

Food boxes are delivered Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Program organizers say El Paso seniors who are food insecure are hesitant to leave their homes due to fear, physical and mental limitations and lack of transportation, especially during the pandemic.

For inquiries or information, please call 915-298-0353. To register click here.