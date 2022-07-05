EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Food City opened its doors in 1972 and now is saying “See you soon” to its loyal customers. The Family-owned business announced the closing of the Fox Plaza branch will be this coming August.

Through a Facebook post, the store made announcement reminiscing of the opening of the very first family store, El Rancho, back to 1964 on South Stanton Street.

The publication added that it was difficult decision to downsize, but two other locations remain open: Ranchland (7444 Gateway East/Hunter) and Estrella (3200 Alameda).

