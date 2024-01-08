HOUSTON (KIAH) – Texas continues to see high rates of flu activity in the first week of the new year, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Compared to the previous week, the percentage of specimens testing positive for influenza reported by hospital laboratories has decreased. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still had the state in the very high category with a positivity rate of 22.67%. The percentage of patient visits to hospitals decreased.

Unfortunately, there have been 2,103 deaths so far this season, with seven of those among children.

One influenza-associated institutional outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility.