Florida man thinks he hears an intruder, shoots pregnant wife

STUART, Fla. — A Florida man fatally shot his pregnant wife after he thought he heard an intruder outside his bedroom door, according to WPBF.
The shooting happened just around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Stuart.
Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the man called 911, telling dispatchers he accidentally shot his wife.
She was taken to a hospital, where she died. The woman was six months pregnant, and doctors were able to save the baby, according to WPBF.
A 2-year-old child also in the home was not injured.
The sheriff says the man gave detectives a detailed account of what happened.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
