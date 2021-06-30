Slideshow: Flooding plagues the Borderland, TxDOT closes area roads

News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

Doniphan at Canutillo. 📷: Ozzie Carrillo/KTSM 9 News.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for many areas in El Paso and parts of Southern New Mexico.

The flooding caused the Texas Department of Transportation to close several roads in El Paso, including Doniphan in Canutillo, which was closed for a second time this week, as well as Paisano at Executive, where a semi-truck was seen near inches-high water.

Below is a slideshow with images from KTSM 9 News photographers and viewers from around the Borderland.

  • 📷: Weather Watcher Angel Segovia
  • 📷: TxDOT
  • West El Paso by UTEP. 📷: Weather Watcher Angel Segovia
  • DeAlva Drive in Westway. 📷: Ozzie Carrillo/KTSM 9 News.
  • Doniphan at Canutillo. 📷: Ozzie Carrillo/KTSM 9 News.

The National Weather Service advises that drivers adhere to their flood safety slogan of “turn around, don’t drown,” saying that 12 inches of moving water can carry off a small car and 18 to 24 inches of water can carry off larger vehicles, including trucks, vans and SUVs.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

CBP: Migrants steal weapons in Sierra Blanca

Local health officials advise El Pasoans to 'drain after the rain'

Migrants found in El Paso stash house

Water Tip Wednesday, potential dangers of flash floods

Investigation underway after man found unresponsive in south Central El Paso

El Paso mourns with Austin after local educator dies in a flash flood hiking incident

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Weather_Header