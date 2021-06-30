Slideshow: Flooding plagues the Borderland, TxDOT closes area roads

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for many areas in El Paso and parts of Southern New Mexico.

The flooding caused the Texas Department of Transportation to close several roads in El Paso, including Doniphan in Canutillo, which was closed for a second time this week, as well as Paisano at Executive, where a semi-truck was seen near inches-high water.

⚠️⚠️🚧Deja vu all over again as flooding has also closed Doniphan in Canutillo. pic.twitter.com/EPkr8cySmt — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) June 30, 2021

⚠️⚠️⚠️Paisano at Executive closed due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/hxL9Ey2Ogw — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) June 30, 2021

Below is a slideshow with images from KTSM 9 News photographers and viewers from around the Borderland.

📷: Weather Watcher Angel Segovia

📷: TxDOT

West El Paso by UTEP. 📷: Weather Watcher Angel Segovia

DeAlva Drive in Westway. 📷: Ozzie Carrillo/KTSM 9 News.

Doniphan at Canutillo. 📷: Ozzie Carrillo/KTSM 9 News.

The National Weather Service advises that drivers adhere to their flood safety slogan of “turn around, don’t drown,” saying that 12 inches of moving water can carry off a small car and 18 to 24 inches of water can carry off larger vehicles, including trucks, vans and SUVs.

