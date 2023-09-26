EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Heavy rain flooded Downtown El Paso on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The storm brought hail, rain, and lightning. People could be seen walking through water above their ankles.

Shops along El Paso Street closed up shop early as water was going over the sidewalks into their stores.

HAPPENING NOW: Flooding in Downtown El Paso pic.twitter.com/9WNS7reE6T — Shelby Kapp (@KappKtsm) September 26, 2023

“I thought someone was pounding on the door. It was hail; it was hailing a lot. Then, people started coming in. They were walking around and then they started coming in. Then that’s when we came up to the door and the water started going into the building,” said Hector Ayala, an El Paso Street business owner.

Ayala was not even able to get to his vehicle right in front of his store due to the amount of water along El Paso Street.

“It’s going down now but I’ve been trying to get to my truck for about 45 minuets and it’s right there and I can’t make it,” Ayala said.

The heavy downpour subsided around six p.m. in Downtown.