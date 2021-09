EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Another closure due to flooding is taking place at the Railroad frontage road underpass in Sierra Blanca.



TxDOT El Paso tweeted at about 10 p.m. Wednesday that crews are fixing to install barricades and water over road signs.

Railroad frontage road underpass in Sierra Blanca flooded. Our crews are fixing to install barricades and water over road signs. pic.twitter.com/AsWq5oyIlD — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) September 2, 2021

