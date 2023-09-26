EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Traffic along Country Club Road in El Paso’s Upper Valley will be impacted while the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission constructs a new floodgate system at the bridge that crosses the Rio Grande.

It is part of “ongoing rehabilitation” of the flood-control levee from Borderland Road to Racetrack Drive, according to the USIBWC.

Phase 1 of project Courtesy USIWBC

The construction of new “stoplog” systems at both ends of the Country Club Road bridge requires the demolition, removal of the existing east-side floodgate and reconstruction of pavement, according to the agency.

The work will be phased in to allow the bridge to remain open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic during construction.

According to the current construction schedule, traffic will be shifted starting Monday, Oct. 2. The schedule is subject to change.

Phase 2 Courtesy of USIWBC

Traffic is expected to be impacted for about five months.

Traffic lanes and pedestrian access will be shifted north under Phase 1 for about nine weeks between Oct. 2 through Dec. 2 to allow construction on the south side.

Under Phase 2, vehicle traffic will remain unchanged but pedestrian traffic will shift south for about five weeks between Dec. 3 through Jan. 6, 2024.

The final Phase 3 will shift vehicle traffic south next to the pedestrian access for about seven weeks between Jan. 7 through Feb. 24 while work is completed on the north side.

Phase 3 Courtesy of USIWBC

The levee rehabilitation project extends about 0.6 miles along the west levee of the Rio Grande from Country Club Road to Nemexas Drain and about 8.4 miles along the east levee of the Rio Grande from upstream of Borderland Rod to downstream of Racetrack Drive.

USIBWC contractors will be placing “impervious” clay on the levee and a deployable stopgap system at the Country Club Road bridge to improve flood control.

Construction for the whole project should be completed by March 2025.