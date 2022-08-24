EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Kaila Kaye, age 5, will be hosting a lemonade stand to raise money for childhood cancer research through Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

Kaila had been holding a neighborhood lemonade stand to pay for a trip to Disneyland when she found out there are sick children who need help and immediately decided to donate her money and raise funds. Kaila will be dressed as a Disney Princess on Saturday. Her lemonade stand will have three flavors of fruit lemonade for $2 a cup. The event will take place on Saturday, August 27, at Five Below located at Sunland Park North from 5-7pm.











For more information or to donate use this link: https://www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/2986934/donate/nojs

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.