EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Five lucky fans in El Paso got the chance to participate in an exclusive meet and greet with a famous UFC Champion.

Brandon Moreno, the first Mexicanborn UFC Champion, made an appearance today at the Right Drive car dealership in the lower valley of El Paso. Right Drive offered its social media followers a chance to meet the UFC Champion with a social media contest. The five winners were announced on Thursday, and they all got the chance to meet Interim UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno today.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.