EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Otero County Prison Facility hosted its annual cook-off on Friday, May 12 in celebration of “Correctional Workers Week.”

The prison hosted five different teams — Emotional ReGRILLators, The Ringers, Trans-porking, The Grilling Masters and The BarbeQTees. The teams were judged on the best side, best dessert, best presentation and best overall meats, according to the release sent by Otero Prison.

Two teams were crowned winners of the cook-off.

The judges were made up of two Las Cruces U.S. Marshals agents, New Mexico State Rep. Willie Madrid, Warden Rios and two transport officers.

The all-girl team the Emotional ReGRILLators won trophies for best side and best dessert and was led by SOTP Program Director Nani Cherry.

The Ringers won trophies for best presentation and best overall meats and were led by Lts. Moya and Soto.