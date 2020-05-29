Five more COVID-19 deaths reported in El Paso before weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five more people have died from COVID-19 in the El Paso area, according to area health officials. There are now 77 deaths caused by the virus.

The latest victims reported by the City of El Paso Friday morning included:

  • A woman in her 60s.
  • A man in his 70s.
  • Two men in their 80s.
  • And a man in his 90s.

“What makes this virus even more difficult might be the emotional toll, because if you end up in the hospital, you are isolated and unable to have family and friends comfort you,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Local Health Authority. “We urge the public, especially now as more businesses open up, that while we encourage everyone to support our local economy, be smart about it. Be strict and develop good habits when practicing social distancing, including wearing a mask, washing your hands, staying home if sick and limiting your interaction with loved ones who you know are at high risk.”

There were also 54 new cases reported bringing the total number to 2,623.

Here is a breakdown of the current cases:

  • 1,508 recovered.
  • 1,038 still infected.
  • 111 in the hospital.
  • 67 in the ICU.
  • 29 on ventilators.

