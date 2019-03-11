Five Las Cruces students qualify for national archery tournament

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - It might not be the first sport you think of when you think of elementary and middle school physical education, but a group of Las Cruces students who have taken up archery will now be competing against kids across the nation in Salt Lake City next month.

Students from one student from Sonoma Elementary and four from Camino Real Middle School qualified to compete in the National Archery in the Schools Program tournament April 26-27 in Salt Lake. The five qualifiers come from a team led by P.E. teacher Tanna Miller who has been coaching archery for the past three years at Camino Real Middle School and five years at Sonoma Elementary.

Miller, along with assistant coaches Justin Miller, Paul Estep and Sharla Estep started the program by coaching fourth-grade students who quickly took to the sport.

“I truly appreciate the dedication and hard work put into this program by all of my students and their parents,” said Tanna Miller. “They commit to weekly practices and traveling to Albuquerque. I am also very proud of the progress our Camino Real Team has made since they first started out as fourth graders. Their scores increase every year.”

The National Archery in the Schools Program is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades 4-12. Through the program, students are taught focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.

“Extracurricular activities like this teach students valuable life skills that they may not learn in the classroom,” said Greg Ewing, superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools. “It’s always great to see our students excel, and we wish these students luck at the national competition.”

The national tournament will take place April 26-27 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Students from Las Cruces Public Schools who qualified for the National NASP tournament include: From the Camino Real Archery Team:

*Brandon Miller — First place High Individual in the overall boys’ division, first place in the middle school division, and first place in the eighth-grade division with a score of 277 out of 300.

Jacob Estep — Sixth place overall boy, third place in the middle school boys’ division, and second place in the eighth-grade boys’ division with a score of 270 out of 300.

Aaron Lara — Tenth place overall boy, sixth place in the middle school boys’ division and fifth place in the eighth-grade boys’ division with a score of 267 out of 300.

Jarhec Arreola — 12th overall girl, fourth place in the middle school girls’ division and fourth place in the eighth-grade girls’ division with a score of 255 out of 300. From the

Sonoma Arrow Express Archery Team:

Jaeton Monroe — Seventh place overall in the Elementary division and fifth place overall in the fifth-grade division with a score of 244 out of 300.

466 boys and 364 girls from around the state participated in this tournament.