Five held in drive-by shooting at home in East El Paso, police say

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Past Police Department reported a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon at a house in East El Paso.

Police said the incident happened on the 1600 block of Leroy Bonse Drive and was witnessed by an off-duty officer.

The vehicle was followed to the West Side and was stopped by patrol units at a hotel on the 500 block of Executive Center Boulevard.

Photo by Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News

Five suspects are in police custody, and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided on-air and online.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Pasoan part of Texas 4,000 Ride Against Cancer

Spectators injured in Fabens mud-track collision

Bouncer allegedly assaulted at Later Later bar

Cielo Vista Neighborhood and students spruce up Aug. 3 memorial

Gas line rupture in San Elizario leads to road closures

Truck roll-over on Downtown I10 West exit

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link