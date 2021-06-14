Five held in drive-by shooting at home in East El Paso, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Past Police Department reported a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon at a house in East El Paso.



Police said the incident happened on the 1600 block of Leroy Bonse Drive and was witnessed by an off-duty officer.



The vehicle was followed to the West Side and was stopped by patrol units at a hotel on the 500 block of Executive Center Boulevard.



Photo by Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News

Five suspects are in police custody, and no injuries were reported.



This is a developing story and updates will be provided on-air and online.



