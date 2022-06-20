EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five bodies were recovered over the weekend in the El Paso area in different canals by the El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue team.

Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m. a body was found in a canal at 10000 Southside Rd., by the Water treatment plant. Details from an initial investigation said the body was that of a woman in her 20s.

The Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection on Paisano and Executive Dr. near the Asarco plant, where the bodies of two women were found early Sunday and the body of a man was found later in the day. All three bodies were turned over to law enforcement for further investigation.







On Sunday, officials with the El Paso’s Sheriff office recovered the body of a man from a canal in San Elizario around 12:00 p.m. Notification about this incident was made public until Monday morning and no other details were released yet.

So far there have been 16 recoveries in the county since water was released into the Rio Grande earlier this month.







