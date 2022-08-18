EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to a women-led rugby exhibition match between the El Paso Jackalopes and the Boston River Rats.
The match will take place at 100 Champions place located at Coronado High School at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 20. It is said the Parks and Recreation Department will be co-hosting the match with El Paso Rugby, which is El Paso’s first women-led rugby club.
“The exhibition game is a great opportunity forRecreation Programs Manager for Parks and Recreation Monica Vargas
us to show off the amazing talent in our community and one day be able to host an
incredible rugby tournament here in our beautiful Sun City.”
For more information on the exhibition rugby match, including ticket information, visit
Parks and Recreation on social media or visit El Paso Rugby at www.elpasorugby.com.
