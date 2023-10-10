EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Animal Services will host the first-ever Wag-O-Ween Pet Carnival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Tails at the Times Adoption Center, 501 E. Mills Ave.

“This eagerly anticipated event promises a day filled with family- and pet-friendly fun, all with a meaningful purpose,” according to a news release sent out by the City.

Attendees will be able to adopt cats and dogs from El Paso Animal Services, but there will also be a range of other pet-related services available.

From noon to 3 p.m., free microchipping services will be offered and local clinic, Eastlake Animal Care Center, will also be on-site, providing pet vaccines and preventatives.

There will also be vendors, food trucks, carnival games, photo-booth, pet costume contests and other pet and kid-friendly activities.

The El Paso Fire Department will make a special appearance with a fire truck, giving families an opportunity to take photos on the truck and with firefighters.

The event is free.

For more event details and updates, please visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org.