HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A reminder, hurricane season is well under way, is bubbling up near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico right now.

This area of low pressure is nothing more than a disorganized batch of thunderstorms but it has the interest of the National Hurricane Center.

The forecast outlook only puts a 10 percent chance for further development this coming week.

The same forecast keeps this tropical wave moving west toward the east coast of Mexico well south of the Valley, perhaps nearer Tampico by the weekend.

