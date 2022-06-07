DALLAS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Dallas County Health and Human Services reported Tuesday, June 7, 2022 that they are investigating a monkeypox case in the county.

This case would mark the first case of monkeypox reported in the state of Texas in 2022.

DCHHS officials said the individual who preliminarily tested positive on June 6 traveled internationally in the past month to Mexico, which has also had confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Public Health officials have identified individuals who have had direct contact with the patient and are monitoring them for symptoms of infection.

The monkeypox virus spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids.

It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

Visit the CDC’s website for more information.

