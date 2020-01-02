First Las Palmas Medical Center New Year’s baby

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Palmas Medical Center welcomes its first baby of 2020.

Alexander Torres Calderon was born at 3:13 a.m., weighing 8 lbs. 10 oz.

Diana Calderon, the mother, tells KTSM it is hard to believe her baby among the first babies born this 2020.

“It’s just beautiful. I feel blessed because everything went well with my pregnancy and he’s a perfect baby and thank God he didn’t have any complications,” said Diana.

Alexander’s parents say they are excited to start off the beginning of a new decade with such a wonderful gift of life.