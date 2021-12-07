First freeze in El Paso expected this weekend, how to prepare

Possible first freeze of the season arrives weeks before average first freeze.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The National Weather Service El Paso says the Borderland is expected to have its first freeze this coming weekend.

“It looks like it could be Friday night, Saturday morning and if we don’t get it then it looks like there’s a good chance we’ll make it Saturday night Sunday morning,” said Jason Grzywacz, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

While the average first freeze usually comes around the middle of November, Grzywacz says this isn’t the latest freeze we’ve seen.

“The latest freeze we’ve ever had was December 20, in 1939,” said Grzywacz. “The average

El Paso water says your pipes could freeze with the cold temperatures and says the most important thing to know is where your meter is so you can shut off your pipes if they freeze to avoid wasted water and a high water bill.

El Paso Water also says the thing most at risk when we get below freezing temperatures are outdoor irrigation systems like hoses and outdoor faucets.

“You want to first drain your hoses, unscrew them from the facets let everything come out. And then you can buy at any hardware store a cover for some of these facets and some of these hose bibs or you can even buy just foam and cut it to fit,” said Christina Montoya a Spokesperson for El Paso Water.

For exposed piping, Montoya says to put insulation over those pipes.

“If you don’t have time to run to the hardware store and let’s say the freeze is tomorrow just get some towels from your house, wrap them around the pipe secure it with duct tape and do the same with your hose bibs and your outdoor faucets,” Montoya.

Montoya does say that if your pipes do break on your property that they are the homeowner’s responsibility and you would need to call a plumber to fix it. However, if a pipe breaks out on the street then you can call El Paso Water.

Another thing to be aware of as we reach those freezing temperatures is to bring your pets inside. El Paso Animal Services says putting your pet in the laundry room or spare bathroom is better than leaving them out in the cold.



“They can get frostbite, they can get any kind of medical issues by staying out overnight if the temperatures are extreme enough, they can burn their paw pads on the snow or antifreeze chemicals stuff like that,” said Michele Anderson a spokesperson for El Paso Animal Services.

Anderson says if you can’t bring your animal inside to make sure that they have a shelter that’s warm and dry for your pet to get out of the elements.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.