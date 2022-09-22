EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Researchers at England’s Durham University found the first direct evidence that babies can actually react to taste and smell in the womb, according to a study published on Sep. 21.

Fetuses exposed to carrot showed more “laughter-face” responses while those exposed to kale showed more “cry-face” responses, the study said.

The team looked at ultrasound scans from almost 70 pregnant women in the northeast of England who were from 32 to 36 weeks’ gestation. The scans were taken 20 minutes after the mother swallowed one vegetable capsule and one mouthful of water.

The images featured here show fetuses reacting to kale and carrot. Fig 1 shows a fetus producing a “cry-face” to kale, and Fig 2 shows a fetus producing a “laughter-face” to carrot.

Credit: Beyza Ustun, Nadja Reissland, Judith Covey, Benoist Schaal, and Jacqueline Blissett via Storyful

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.