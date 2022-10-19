EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center will be a place for veterans and their families to receive care for mental health.

The new facility will be located off Pebble Hills in far east El Paso and will open in 2024. The facility is the second of its kind in Texas, the first being located in San Antonio. The El Paso location will be 42 thousand square feet, which is 10 square feet larger than the facility in San Antonio. Chip Fulghum, the president and chief operating officer for endeavors, the wellness center will offer a variety of services for veterans and their families.

“It will be everything from massage therapy to Thai chi to if you need a nutritionist to a fitness center for a workout, there’s going to be a large connectiveness area for veterans to just hang out together, there will be a community center.” Chip Fulghum, President and Chief Operating Officer for Endeavors

You can find more information and updates on the veteran’s wellness center by visiting their website: endeavors.org/VWC-el-paso .

